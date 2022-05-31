No more Bounce House? UCF football stadium will now be known as this

Central Florida cheerleaders perform during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Navy Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Orlando, Fla.

ORLANDO, Fla. – Starting this season, the University of Central Florida football team will play its home games at FBC Mortgage Stadium.

The school announced Tuesday that the UCF Athletic Association and FBC Mortgage combined on a naming rights agreement for the Knights’ home football stadium, most recently known as the Bounce House.

The 10-year, $19.5 million deal means UCF football teams will play their home games in FBC Mortgage Stadium through the 2031 football season.

“It’s an exciting day for UCF Athletics and for FBC Mortgage to be able to collaborate on the naming of our football stadium,” said Terry Mohajir, UCF vice president and director of athletics.

The first UCF football game to be played at FBC Mortgage Stadium will be the Knights’ 2022 season opener Thursday, Sept. 1, against South Carolina State.

“Sellouts have become the norm at UCF. Our gameday experience has been widely recognized -- and I believe it is second to no one. Knight Nation has established the atmosphere at FBC Mortgage Stadium as one of the best in the country.

UCF went 7-0 at home last season, the team’s first under head coach Gus Malzahn.

The UCF stadium opened in 2007 and was first known as Bright House Networks Stadium. It became Spectrum Stadium in 2017.