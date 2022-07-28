Twin brothers’ basketball jerseys retired at sports academy in Daytona Beach

Standout twin brothers Keegan and Kris Murray watched the banner drop on their retired jerseys at DME Academy on Thursday.

The ceremony took place in front of friends, family and athletes at DME Academy.

“It’s a great feeling,” Keegan said. “They’re a school that took a chance on me, on us, in high school. I’m forever grateful. This is just an example of the class that they are.”

The Murray brothers played together in 2019-2020 after coming down from Iowa. Keegan wore No. 31 and Kris wore No. 25.

“It was special because we did it together,” Kris said. “We were always in the gym together and making each other better. I think that’s what we took. I think that’s the biggest thing that helped us while we where here.”

Both brothers played basketball for the Iowa Hawkeyes. Keegan was recently drafted fourth overall by the Sacramento Kings in the 2022 NBA Draft. He earned the MVP award during the 2022 NBA Summer League.

“It hasn’t really sat in with me yet,” said Keegan about being a NBA player now. “I just try to take it day by day. Just hearing your name being associated with the NBA is a dream come true. (It’s) any kid’s dream. I’m just grateful for this opportunity and I’m excited to get to work.”

Kris is returning to Iowa and has big aspirations for the year. He is already on watchlists for the 2023 draft.

“It gives me a lot of confidence going into next season,” Kris said after seeing his brother get drafted. “I know what I’m capable of. I know that I can lead our team to great things this year. We have a great group of guys that are ready to go for it again... Big Ten Championship. The expectations are high for me next year, but I’m ready to put the team on my back. I’m ready for all the expectations that come with it.”

