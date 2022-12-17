61º

Trojans stomp Roadrunners in NCAA matchup at Orlando Cure Bowl

Game marked the Trojans’ fifth-straight bowl victory

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Ryan Welch, Sports Anchor

Gunnar Watson #18 of the Troy Trojans looks to pass the ball against the UTSA Roadrunners during the third quarter of the Duluth Trading Cure Bowl at Exploria Stadium. (Courtesy: Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images) (Doughlas P. DeFelice, Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – Despite a hot start for the UTSA Roadrunners, the Troy Trojans NCAA football team were able to take the victory Friday night at Exploria Stadium.

The Roadrunners were looking for their first-ever Cure Bowl win, and they started off strong with 2-0 on a safety. They managed to widen the gap further after UTSA quarterback Frank Harris passed to wide receiver Zakhari Franklin for a 2-yard touchdown, bringing UTSA up 9-0.

Roadrunners managed to score three more points before the Trojans fought back, with runningback Kimani Vidal making a short touchdown, bringing the score to 12-7 at the halftime.

Trojans kept on the offensive going into the game’s second half; Troy quarterback Gunnar Watson passed to wide receiver Rajae Johnson, making a 12-yard touchdown and giving the Trojans the ultimate lead of 18-12 over UTSA.

Friday’s match marked the fifth-straight Cure Bowl victory for the Trojans.

