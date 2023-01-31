73º

Florida State Football’s 2023 schedule finalized

Team set to open on Sept. 3 against LSU

Anthony Talcott, Digital Journalist

Tags: Sports, Football, Florida State University, FSU, Camping World Stadium, Orlando

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Florida State University’s complete schedule for the 2023 football season was announced Monday.

According to Florida State, the team will open on Sept. 3 against Louisiana State University in a rematch of last year’s Labor Day Sunday primetime game at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

The following list shows the details for the remainder of the team’s 2023 schedule:

  • April 15 — Garnet & Gold Spring Showcase (Tallahassee)
  • Sept. 3 — vs. LSU (Orlando)
  • Sept. 9 — Southern Miss (Tallahassee)
  • Sept. 16 — at Boston College (Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts)
  • Sept. 23 — at Clemson (Clemson, South Carolina)
  • Oct. 7 — Virginia Tech (Tallahassee)
  • Oct. 14 — Syracuse (Tallahassee)
  • Oct. 21 — Duke (Tallahassee)
  • Oct. 28 — at Wake Forest (Winston-Salem, North Carolina)
  • Nov. 4 — at Pitt (Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania)
  • Nov. 11 — Miami (Tallahassee)
  • Nov. 18 — North Alabama (Tallahassee)
  • Nov. 25 — at Florida (Gainesville)

