Orlando Guradians get first win, beat previously unbeaten D.C. Defenders

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Guardians scored their first win of the season with a 37-36 victory over the previously unbeaten D.C. Defenders on Saturday night at Camping World Stadium in Orlando.

Orlando quarterback Quinten Dormady threw for three touchdowns and ran for another three in Orlando’s win, finishing with 350 total yards.

Dormady’s six total touchdowns is the most by any player in the XFL this season and the game was the highest scoring game in XFL history.



After the game, Dormady shared his thoughts on the win saying, “Shoot that’s all credit to the team man. The guys up front blocked. We knew they were going to bring some goofy stuff on defense and they held up well. The running backs ran the ball hard all night and receivers made the plays they needed to. We still have some stuff out there that we want to clean up but shoot, I’m happy as hell for the guys, man. This is what we needed moving forward.”



Orlando took the lead for good with 8:50 remaining in the game. Cody Latimer took a Quinten Dormady pass 44 yards to give the Guardians a 37-36 lead.

