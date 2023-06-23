Orlando Magic get two lottery picks in 2023 NBA Draft

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 22: Jett Howard (R) poses with NBA commissioner Adam Silver (L) after being drafted 11th overall pick by the Orlando Magic during the first round of the 2023 NBA Draft at Barclays Center on June 22, 2023 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

ORLANDO, Fla. – The Orlando Magic got their picks in the 2023 NBA Draft on Thursday night.

The team had two lottery picks coming in — and had the option to trade them. However, the Magic kept the picks, adding a pair of first-rounders to match the team’s criteria of versatility, size and smarts.

First up is Jett Howard, the son of retired NBA veteran and Michigan Head Coach Juwan Howard.

Jett Howard is the third straight Michigan Wolverine drafted by the Magic. He follows Franz Wagner and Caleb Houstan.

He’s also a guard who averaged 14 points a game and shot 41% from the floor.

Meanwhile, Jett Howard’s draftmate Anthony Black was taken at No. 6 out of Arkansas. Black is a point guard, standing at 6 feet, 7 inches tall, which helps him defend multiple positions.

In his only year at the University of Arkansas, Black averaged almost 13 points and four assists per game. He set the Arkansas Razorbacks’ freshman record for steals and minutes.

The Magic are also trading the No. 36 pick in the second round to the Milwaukee Bucks.

