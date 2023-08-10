Orlando Pride go toe-to-toe against Gotham FC

The Orlando Pride managed to tie against the Gotham FC during their Wednesday night matchup, leaving the scoreboard at 1-1.

The Pride took their goal only 32 minutes in, courtesy of the Pride’s #23 Striker Messiah Bright with help from Kerry Abello.

After that, the Pride were hit with two yellow cards — given to Midfielder Mikayla Cluff and Defender Megan Montefusco — before halftime gave the team a small breather.

Going into the second half, it seemed as though the Pride would widen the gap with a goal at the 62-minute mark, though a VAR review ultimately ruled that out.

Instead, the Gotham FC scored their own goal roughly 91 minutes into the game, tying up the scores between both teams.

Despite a large effort by the Pride to regain their lead, the game eventually ended with both teams hitting 1-1 on the scoreboard.

The Pride’s next match with be on Sunday, Aug. 20 against the Chicago Red Stars.

