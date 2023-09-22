ACC SHOWDOWN: No. 4 Florida State travels to Clemson

CLEMSON, S.C. – The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (3-0, 1-0 ACC) stay on the road this week for a conference showdown with the Clemson Tigers (2-1, 0-1 ACC).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Sept. 23, at 12 p.m. at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, South Carolina

WATCH: ABC

LISTEN: Seminoles Sports Network

ODDS: -2.0 FSU; 55 O/U (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

The all-time series record belongs to FSU at 20-15. However, last year, Clemson won in Tallahassee 34-28, winning eight straight in the series.

FSU is 8-9 in away games and hasn’t won at Clemson since 2013.

In the ACC preseason poll, Clemson and FSU were picked to finish one and two, respectively. Clemson has won the ACC the last eight seasons.

The Seminoles comes into week 4 still undefeated after beating Boston College 31-29. The tight victory saw the ‘Noles drop one spot in the AP Top 25 Poll to No. 4.

Quarterback Jordan Travis continued his shot at the Heisman Trophy, throwing for 222 yards and two touchdowns and rushing for 38 yards. Travis left the game with an injury but returned to finish out the game against Boston College. Head coach Mike Norvell said Travis will be good to go Saturday.

The ‘Noles are now on a nine-game winning streak, the fourth longest active in the nation, dating back to last season. The last loss: the 34-28 loss against Clemson.