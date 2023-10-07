Trey Benson runs for 200 yards, 2 TDs to help No. 5 Florida State beat Virginia Tech 39-17

TALLAHASSEE, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 07: Running back Trey Benson #3 of the Florida State Seminoles runs the ball by safety Keonta Jenkins #7 of the Virginia Tech Hokies during the second half of play at Doak Campbell Stadium on October 07, 2023 in Tallahassee, Florida. (Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – Trey Benson ran for a career-best 200 yards, with touchdown runs of 85 and 62 yards, and No. 5 Florida State beat Virginia Tech 39-17 on Saturday.

Benson ran 11 times, averaging 18.2 yards per carry. The junior ran for just 189 yards in the first four games of the season.

Florida State (5-0, 3-0 Atlantic Coast Conference) is perfect through five games for for the first time since 2015.

Jordan Travis completed 18 of 24 passes for 170 yards and two touchdowns, both to Johnny Wilson.

Kyron Drones was 14 of 27 for 104 yards and ran 14 times for 80 yards for Virginia Tech (2-4, 1-1). Drones connected with Jaylin Lane six times for 51 yards.

Bhayshul Tuten had a 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown for the Hokies to cut it 22-17 before the Seminoles scored the final 17 points.

TAKEAWAYS

Virginia Tech: The Hokies were able to threaten Florida State in the third quarter, but Virginia Tech punted three times, turned it over on downs and fumbled on five second-half possession.

Florida State: The Seminoles ran for 282 yards, averaging 7.8 yards per carry. Benson had the best rushing game by a Seminole since Dalvin Cook had two 200-yard games in 2016, against South Florida and Syracuse.

UP NEXT

Virginia Tech: Hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.

Florida State: Hosts Syracuse on Saturday.

___

