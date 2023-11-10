ACC RIVALRY IN FLORIDA: No. 4 Florida State vs. Miami

(Mark Wallheiser, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis scores a 2-point conversion with 25 seconds left for the win against Miami in an NCAA college football game in Tallahassee, Fla., Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021. Florida State defeated Miami 32-28.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (9-0, 7-0 ACC) host in-state rival the Miami Hurricanes (6-3, 2-3 ACC) onSaturday.

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 11, at 3:30 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Fla.

WATCH: ABC

RADIO: Seminole Sports Network & 560 WQAM

ODDS: FSU -14.0; O/U 51.5 (Caesar’s Sportsbook)

Miami holds the all-time series lead 35-32 over Florida State. The teams first played each other in 1951 and have played every year since 1969.

FSU has won the last two matchups, including a 45-3 win last year in South Florida. Miami is 16-11 all-time in Tallahassee.

The Seminoles’ win over the Hurricanes last season was the second win in the current 15-game winning streak, the third longest active streak in the nation.

Miami head coach Mario Cristobal played as an offensive tackle for the Hurricanes and was on two national championship teams in 1989 and 1991.

This is the last ACC conference game this season for FSU. With the 24-7 win over Pitt last week, FSU clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game on Dec. 2.

Miami still has two remaining ACC games and are bowl eligible.