WHAT TO WATCH FOR: No. 4 Florida State vs. North Alabama

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (10-0, 8-0 ACC) look to remain undefeated at home against FCS opponent the North Alabama Lions (3-7, 1-5 United Athletic Conference).

WHEN/WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 18, at 6 p.m. at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee

WATCH: The CW Network

RADIO: Seminole Sports Network

This is the first time these two schools have met in football. Florida State has four non-conference on the schedule this year, including LSU in this year’s season opener and Florida in next week’s season finale.

Florida State completed conference play last week with a 27-20 win over Miami. FSU finished ACC play a perfect 8-0 and already clinched a spot in the ACC Championship on Dec. 2.

It will be senior night at Doak Campbell Stadium, including quarterback Jordan Travis. He continues his quest for the Heisman Trophy this season. His number include 2,734 total passing yards and 20 touchdowns with only two interceptions along with seven rushing touchdowns.

This 10-win start to the season is the eighth in program history. It’s also the 10th time FSU has gone undefeated in ACC play.