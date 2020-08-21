Brevard County high schools will resume sports this fall

VIERA, Fla. – Brevard Public Schools will allow varsity and junior varsity fall sports this semester and has outlined a plan with limited travel for games and other restrictions due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

According to the school district, beginning the week of Aug. 24 fall sports teams can begin full practice. The first games or matches will begin in mid-September.

Last week, the FHSAA voted to allow schools to begin sports as of Aug. 24. The Association also voted to require all coaches to view a COVID-19 course by the National Federation of State High School Associations.

Due to the coronavirus, the Brevard County school district will be divided in two divisions which will include crosstown rivals. Each school will play each team in their division following a seven-game schedule to be provided by the district. Only in-county games will be scheduled with no more than 50 students on each team, per Florida High School Athletic Association recommendations.

Brevard County school athletic directors will meet Aug. 26 to determined specific guidelines based on FHSAA recommendations. Those guidelines will be available to schools prior to full-stage practices on Aug. 31.

“We are excited for our kids to regain some form of normalcy with a return to athletics this fall,” District 4 school board member Matt Susin said. “The mental health benefits of getting back to play are immensely important during these challenging times. For many of our students, sports are the one thing that gives them that sense of pride and self-worth, along with the many life lessons learned through social interaction and working as a team.”