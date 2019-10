LAKELAND, Fla. - Lakeland firefighters don't horse around.

Firefighters on Saturday rescued several animals, including a pony, after a home near the Lone Palm Golf Club caught fire.

A photo shows a firefighter leading the pony, which lived in the backyard of the home, down a road.

No people or pets were injured in the fire.

The house was declared unlivable, according to fire officials.

No other details have been released.

Copyright 2019 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.