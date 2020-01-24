Our shoes are already tied! Universal drops race maps for ‘Epic Character Race’

ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando released the course maps for its upcoming inaugural “Epic Character" race Friday.

The event will take place at 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 1 and 2 across the entire resort.

By the looks of the map, both races will have runners begin outside the Universal Orlando parking garage near an exit ramp to I-4 and Universal Boulevard.

Runners will cross the finish line somewhere in between the “Jimmy Fallon: Race through New York” and “Mummy” attractions.

5K course map:

Course map for 'Epic Character Race' 5K (Universal Orlando)

10K course map:

Course map for 'Epic Character Race' 10K (Universal Orlando)

The theme park said the final day to register for the inaugural 5K and 10K races is Jan. 29 at 12 p.m.

Universal officials say runners will get a first-ever opportunity to race through Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure and snag a photo with some of the iconic characters.

After completion of the race, runners will score some awesome looking medals.