Our shoes are already tied! Universal drops race maps for ‘Epic Character Race’
5K, 10K to take place first weekend of February
ORLANDO, Fla – Universal Orlando released the course maps for its upcoming inaugural “Epic Character" race Friday.
The event will take place at 6:15 a.m. on Feb. 1 and 2 across the entire resort.
By the looks of the map, both races will have runners begin outside the Universal Orlando parking garage near an exit ramp to I-4 and Universal Boulevard.
Runners will cross the finish line somewhere in between the “Jimmy Fallon: Race through New York” and “Mummy” attractions.
5K course map:
10K course map:
The theme park said the final day to register for the inaugural 5K and 10K races is Jan. 29 at 12 p.m.
Universal officials say runners will get a first-ever opportunity to race through Universal Studios and Islands of Adventure and snag a photo with some of the iconic characters.
After completion of the race, runners will score some awesome looking medals.
