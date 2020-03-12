Looking for hand sanitizer at Disney? There’s a map for that

As event planners and sporting organizations cancel gatherings with big crowds to prevent spreading the coronavirus, Central Florida’s theme parks, including Walt Disney World, remain open for business.

To address concerns about COVID-19, Disney park visitors will notice new hand-washing stations and hand sanitizer locations around the theme parks, Disney Parks Chief Medical Officer Dr. Pamela Hymel said Thursday.

A map and list of all hand sanitizer locations is available in the Walt Disney World/My Disney Experience and Disneyland apps.

View below to see screengrabs of the maps.

Hand sanitizer at Walt Disney World Resort (WKMG 2020)

Park staff have also increased the frequency of cleaning and disinfection in high guest contact areas.

Disney has also changed its cancellation policy due to the coronavirus. Until further notice, Disney has waived its $50 change fee for all Disney World and Disneyland resort packages. This allows guests to move their vacation plans later into 2020 without the fee.

According to Themed Entertainment Association’s 2018 annual report, Magic Kingdom’s Disney World is the No. 1 attended theme park worldwide.

On Thursday, Florida’s resident and non-resident coronavirus patients count was up to 35, including the first case in Seminole County, about 45 minutes north of the Orlando tourist district.

COVID-19 has prompted the cancellation of numerous events, including NBA games, which suspended its season until further notice after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.