Gideon’s Bakehouse prepares for soft opening at Disney Springs

ORLANDO, Fla – The popular cookie bakery Gideon’s Bakehouse is giving its fans and Disney guests an early Christmas gift.

The bakehouse said on Tuesday that it will enter a soft opening phase Wednesday at its newest location at Disney Springs.

“Please come and help us refine our craft, get to know our new ovens, gain speed when making your Peanut Butter Cold Brew, and get cozy in our hauntingly new space,” officials said on social media.

The new location has taken shape in recent months right across from Jock Lindsey’s Hangar Bar. Just days ago, Gideon’s said on social media that a gargoyle had recently appeared on the top of the building, which has already been hinted as being portrayed as an old library.

Gideon’s Bakehouse enters soft opening mode on Dec. 23 at 10 a.m. (Gideon's Bakehouse)

Gideon’s first location opened in 2016 at Central Florida’s original food hall, the East End Market, along Corrine Drive in Orlando.

For Central Florida foodies, the shop has perfected the chocolate chip cookie and has been awarded and recognized by the New York Times, The Boston Globe, Sports Illustrated and many other publications. The shop rose to fame after gaining international recognition for its nearly half-pound, small-batch handmade cookies and cakes.

During the past week, officials have teased foodies of some of the delicious new cookies that will be on the menu at Disney Springs. This includes the triple chocolate, peanut butter crunch, cookies and cream, coffee cake, pistachio toffee chocolate chip and the all-time favorite original chocolate chip.

The soft opening will begin at Disney Springs Wednesday at 10 a.m.

Gideon’s said it will have an official grand opening of the new location next year, and is promising to wow fans with new beautifully branded Gideon’s boxes and cups. Click here to learn more about the bakeshop and to see its menu.