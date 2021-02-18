Celebrate national airboat day with this deal at Wild Florida

KENANSVILLE, Fla – Wild Florida has officially declared Feb. 19 as National Airboat Day.

To celebrate its stamp of approval from the national day archives, the animal park is offering a buy one, get one free 30-minute airboat tours.

According to the archives website, the day should be celebrated with friends and families on the lake enjoying the water from sunrise to sunset.

The deal at Wild Florida can be redeemed in person or by booking over the phone.

Officials said guests wanting to visit should book soon as they predict their limited capacity will sell out quickly.

According to Wild Florida’s website, the airboat captains will take guests out to see some of Florida’s wildlife like alligators and eagles. They also promise that no airboat tour is ever the same.

The park not only received the stamp of approval on national airboat day but also national alligator day too.

Alligator day is scheduled for May 29.

Wild Florida offers a number of other things for families to enjoy including zip-lining, petting zoo, shows and an all-new drive-thru safari.

