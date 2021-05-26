Disneyland to welcome guests from outside California on June 15

ANAHEIM, Ca – Guests outside of California will soon get the chance to visit Disneyland real soon, according to an announcement from theme park officials.

Beginning June 15, Disneyland will once again be able to welcome travelers from outside the state of California back to the two theme parks.

Officials said as an added bonus, out-of-state visitors may now begin booking their return to the parks 120 days out.

Right now, all guests visiting the Disneyland Resort must be California residents visiting in groups no larger than three households.

Earlier this month, California Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the state would begin to ease its mask mandates in June. The State of California strongly recommends all guests be fully vaccinated or obtain a negative COVID-19 test prior to entering the theme parks. In addition, Disney said all guests will be required to wear an approved face covering throughout their visit.

Click here to check the theme park reservation calendar.

Disneyland will open its new highly-anticipated Avengers Campus on June 4.

Disneyland hopes to share more details about some of the changes on its blog in the future.

