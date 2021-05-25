Gaylord Palms begins summer events with new experiences

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Gaylord Palms Resort has begun its highly anticipated new program, called Summer of more.

Running through Sept. 6, guests staying at the resort will uncover the stories and discover and explore the natural wonders of Florida.

The event features a scavenger hunt, escape room, light show and other activities designed to foster exploration.

The summer fun is not just indoors. Guests will also relax and explore the excitement of the resort’s 3-acre water park, Cypress Springs, which recently opened its newest family attraction, Crystal River Rapids. For guests looking to unwind, the South Beach Pool offers a tropical oasis inspired by Miami’s sophisticated flair, and the SandBar allows guests to grab a bite without ever having to leave the pool area.

Crystal River Rapids at Gaylord Palms Resort (McReynolds)

“Summer travelers wishing to make the most out of their vacation can come here for a one-stop destination,” said Johann Krieger, general manager for Gaylord Palms Resort. “From our Cypress Springs water park and EXPLORE activities to our award-winning restaurants and world-class spa, we offer everything you could want and deserve for the ultimate summer experience.”

New this summer, guests will partake in a brand-new interactive, guided adventure, Explore Summer, where guests will take on an exciting journey of discovery through the resort’s lush and beautiful atriums. When guests begin they will be equipped with a guidebook written by Edward Xavier Plore, also known as E.X. Plore.

Tour guide Scott during the EXPLORE Summer tour at Gaylord Palms Resort (McReynolds)

Guests will learn about Florida’s various plants, animals and history throughout the guided, and sometimes comedic, tour.

Guests can also partake in the Florida Explorer Scavenger Hunt. The event will allow guests to become real-life explorers as they navigate through the resort’s indoor gardens and learn about unique plants, animals and historical Florida landmarks.

Florida Explorer Scavenger Hunt (Gaylord Palms Resort)

In the Everglades atrium, there is an all-new Secret Garden Escape Room.

“You’ve stumbled upon a beautiful and enchanted garden, but beware, an evil witch lurks in the shadows. Escape back to reality within 30 minutes, or you might find yourself under a spell and trapped forever in this garden as a gnome, frog, or spider,” officials described on its website.

The room will have a limited number of families inside solving riddles to find clues and a key to escape.

Secret Garden Escape Room at Gaylord Palms Resort (McReynolds)

A special character will be in the escape room to offer some whimsical assistance to small children who may need help.

Inside the Exploration Club & Bar, brave explorers will step inside and see a room filled to the brim with intriguing artifacts. Guests will learn about these unique objects and get the opportunity to speak with the special character Edward Xavier Plore in the bar area.

The bar features a number of cocktails and mocktails which have names inspired by Florida.

Drinks at Gaylord Palms Resort (McReynolds)

Some of the drinks on the menu include a sand and sea tequila drink, sunshine stunner and the orange sunset-float.

Other summer activities during this season include the interactive live show, Adventure Kids, up-close animal encounters from Wild Florida, a personalized and imaginative experience with Build-A-Bear Workshop and the Illuminate Florida light show in the resort’s large St. Augustine Atrium.

Illuminate Florida Light Show in the resort’s St. Augustine Atrium that features an epic musical score set to millions of choreographed lights and will take guests on a journey around the state – from the swamplands, to the beach and more. (Gaylord Palms Resort)

Most of the summer events are running on weekends only and require a reservation.

The event is being developed under Marriott’s “Commitment to Clean” program and with enhanced protocols and social distancing measures in place.

The resort is offering a special package with rates from $199. The package includes overnight accommodations, a Scavenger Hunt booklet and tickets to the EXPLORE Summer Stage Show.

Click here for more information and to book online.

