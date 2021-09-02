Partly Cloudy icon
Theme Parks

Island H2O Water Park: Buy a 2022 season pass and get the rest of 2021 season free

Deal available for limited time

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Island H2O water park
Island H2O water park (Island H2O Water Park)

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – Island H2O Water Park has a special offer on its 2022 season pass.

For a limited time, people can purchase a 2022 season pass for $99.99 plus tax and get free visits to the park for the rest of 2021 season, which ends on Nov. 28.

With the purchase of the season pass, guests will also get free parking, free souvenir bottle with discounted refills and one bring-a-friend free ticket.

Island H2O Water Park features over 20 different experiences, including a lazy river, wave pool, adults-only pool, area for kids, body slides, tube slides and raft rides for the whole family.

During its normal operating season, season passholders can enjoy summer dive-in movies, exclusive slide nights, and football games on the park’s 22-foot wave pool video screen.

The park stands out from others by enabling guests to customize their experience by selecting music and lighting on a number of rides using a state-of-the-art wristband system. It also allows guests to record their adventures and view later on the Island H2O app.

Click here to learn more about H2O Water Park.

