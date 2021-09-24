Universal Orlando updates employee appearance guidelines to bring more inclusion to parks

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is becoming more inclusive by changing some of its appearance guidelines, according to a memo sent to employees Thursday.

“We regularly conduct reviews of our appearance standards, listen to Team Members and evolve our policies and practices in the spirit of respect and providing an inclusive environment where our Team Members are proud to work,” the notice said.

The new guidelines take effect Sunday, and allow all team members to have visible tattoos, wear makeup and display nail polish.

Under the new policy, all Universal team members may display tasteful tattoos except on hands, face, neck or head.

Universal said there is no limit to the number of visible tattoos a team member can have, but tattoo sleeves were not allowed.

The policy said all visible tattoos must be disclosed during the job interview process and tattoos deemed to be “offensive, controversial, or contradictory” were not allowed.

Also changing is the use of makeup and nail polish.

Under the old policy, only female team members were allowed, unless a male was a specified performer.

Under the revision, Universal said that makeup worn by employees “should give a natural appearance, displaying a professional image.”

Nail polish followed a similar change, now allowing all team members regardless of gender to display a clear, neutral or subtle color.

Walt Disney World changed its “Disney Look” guidelines back in April to bring more inclusion for its cast members.

