Wild Florida’s Gator Week returns with free admission offer, education mission

Week full of gator-themed activities begin May 23

Landon McReynolds, Producer

KENANSVILLE, Fla. – Wild Florida is set to welcome back its sixth annual Gator Week.

Guests can enjoy a week full of gator-themed activities including live gator demonstrations, live music, safari day, jumpathon and slushie drinking contests and 5K race.

Beginning May 23, the park is offering free admission to guests who make any cash donation to the Wild Florida Scholarship Fund for Osceola County students. The park said the funds collected will help students pay for college.

“Gator Week is back at full strength this year. We’re excited to feature family-friendly activities but with a few new twists,” said Sam Haught, co-owner of Wild Florida.

With Gator Week, leaders hope to educate guests about alligators, debunk common myths and develop a more positive reputation for the Florida reptiles.

In addition to the events happening during Gator Week, guests can also check out the theme park’s airboat rides and drive-thru safari. The Wild Florida team is dedicated to protecting, conserving and enhancing Florida’s diverse ecosystem to ensure that future generations can enjoy the wonders of wild, native Florida.

Gator Week will conclude with the park celebrating National Alligator Day on May 29.

