Disney: Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique gets reopening date

Experience has been closed since 2020

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at Walt Disney World (Disney)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Walt Disney World announced the reopening date for the Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutique at the Magic Kingdom.

Beginning Aug. 25, guests ages 3 to 12 will get the chance to transform into some of their favorite characters with hairstyling, makeup, costumes and accessories.

Guests may begin making reservations for these magical transformations in early August only in the My Disney Experience app, the company said.

Located in the heart of Magic Kingdom and Disneyland park, the reopening of these two iconic locations will join the slate of Bibbidi Bobbidi Boutiques aboard Disney Cruise Line, including the newest addition at sea on the Disney Wish.

The reopening date comes as the Harmony Barber Shop along Main Street U.S.A. will begin taking haircuts again on July 31.

