Roll those credits: Universal’s Summer Tribute Store set to close

ORLANDO, Fla. – Universal Orlando is set to turn the lights off on its Summer Tribute Store.

The highly-themed merchandise location at Universal Studios Florida will close at the end of the day on Aug. 7 to get ready for Halloween Horror Nights, which begins Sept. 2.

Universal Orlando Resort Debuts Limited-Time Summer Tribute Store Celebrating Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s Iconic Films (McReynolds)

The Summer Tribute Store opened its doors back in May, and celebrated Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment’s beloved films, including “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial,” “JAWS” and “Back to the Future.” The store had four rooms that payed tribute to each of the films.

The store was also packed with never-before-seen merchandise.

The Tribute Store is open daily during normal park hours.

Guests who are unable to get to the Tribute Store before its last day can also check out some of the merchandise available on the Universal Orlando online store.

