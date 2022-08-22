95º

Theme Parks

H2O+, Disney’s bath amenities sponsor announces retirement

Walt Disney World says in-room products will remain

Landon McReynolds, Producer

H2O+ products at Disney resorts (h2oplus/instagram)

BAY LAKE, Fla. – Leaders with the skincare company H2O+ have announced they will retire the company at the end of the year.

H2O+ has been in operation for more than 30 years and is owned by Japanese cosmetics company POLA ORBIS Group.

In the company’s fiscal year earnings report, published last month, leaders announced the brand’s exit.

“H2O has proceeded production and sales mainly on the U.S. market,” the report explained. “However, the business environment which is surrounding the company is tough and its operating results is unachieved to the business plan. The Group has decided to exit from the entire businesses which H2O brand is developing, to make a reformation on its brand portfolio on the beauty care segment aiming as a part of enhancement on its profitability.”

According to the company’s website, H2O+ has been the official guest room amenities sponsor for Walt Disney World Resort, Disneyland Resort, Aulani and Disney Cruise Line since 2006. Disney resort guests are used to seeing the products while in their rooms.

Disney said the in-room products will stay in place, however, retail will see a change.

