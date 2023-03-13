SeaWorld Orlando adjusts Ice Breaker ride vehicle, height requirement

ORLANDO, Fla. – SeaWorld Orlando has made some big adjustments to its Ice Breaker roller-coaster.

The roller coaster, which opened last year, features four airtime filled launches, both backwards and forwards, culminating in a reverse launch into the steepest beyond vertical drop in Florida — a 93 feet tall spike with a 100-degree angle. The thrills chill riders further as they fly over a near-vertical top hat maneuver into a series of exciting twists, turns and airtime hills.

Over the weekend, the theme park lowered the minimum height requirement from 54 inches to 48 inches. The change is a reversal from a decision that was made just one week after the attraction opened last year. In addition to the height requirement, SeaWorld Orlando also removed the attraction’s “comfort collars” which slid over a rider’s chest and locked into an area on the lap bar. Riders reported that the attraction now includes a seat belt and lap bar restraint.

“In close consultation with the ride manufacturer, and with safety always at the forefront, we have enhanced the ride vehicle to accommodate a lower minimum rider height requirement of 48 inches. We look forward to welcoming even more thrill seekers to experience the exhilaration of this amazing coaster,” SeaWorld Orlando said in a statement.

SeaWorld Orlando plans to open its next roller-coaster attraction, Pipeline: The Surfing Coaster, this spring.

