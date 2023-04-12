EPCOT: Garden Grill Restaurant to soon serve breakfast again

BAY LAKE, Fla. – EPCOT’s Garden Grill Restaurant will once again be serving up breakfast for guests to enjoy.

Beginning June 14, Walt Disney World said guests be able to enjoy the family-style dining experience.

For breakfast, Disney said guests can enjoy cinnamon breakfast bread, scrambled eggs, smoked bacon, cheesy potato casserole, Mickey-shaped waffles and so much more. The restaurant will also be serving up an assortment of fountain beverages, freshly brewed Joffrey’s Coffee, Bloody Marys and Mimosas.

For those unaware, the Garden Grill Restaurant is a one-of-a-kind experience. The restaurant slowly rotates, giving guests an ever-changing view of the “Living with the Land” attraction below. Guests will also have moments with special Disney characters including Chip ‘n’ Dale, Mickey Mouse and Pluto.

According to Disney’s website, breakfast at The Garden Grill Restaurant will be $42, plus tax for adults, and $27, plus tax for children ages 3 to 9.

Advance reservations are highly recommended. Walt Disney World plans to release more details about breakfast reservations soon.

Click here for more information about The Garden Grill Restaurant.

