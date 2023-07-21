Halloween or Christmas? Busch Gardens to offer limited-time scary and merry experience

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is getting ready to combine the frights of a haunted house with the joys of the holiday season.

On July 25, the theme park will let its guests walk through one of its highly-popular Howl-O-Scream haunted haunted houses or get a picture with Santa Claus.

During the haunted house experience, guests will make their way through “The Residence,” a holiday-inspired haunted house, which is scheduled to make its return to the event this fall. The theme park said the haunted house will be free of some scares, as the lights will be on during the walk-through.

If guests are looking for a more cheery experience, they will have the chance to get a picture with the big guy in red, Santa Claus. The meet-and-greet will be taking place in the Pass Member Lounge in Serengeti Overlook.

The “Scary and Merry” experience will take place one day only, from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the event.

