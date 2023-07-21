92º

LIVE

Theme Parks

Halloween or Christmas? Busch Gardens to offer limited-time scary and merry experience

Guests can get a picture with Santa or walk through a haunted house

Landon McReynolds, Producer

Tags: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Theme Parks, Halloween, Christmas, Howl-O-Scream
Scary and Merry at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay (Busch Gardens Tampa Bay)

TAMPA, Fla. – Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is getting ready to combine the frights of a haunted house with the joys of the holiday season.

On July 25, the theme park will let its guests walk through one of its highly-popular Howl-O-Scream haunted haunted houses or get a picture with Santa Claus.

During the haunted house experience, guests will make their way through “The Residence,” a holiday-inspired haunted house, which is scheduled to make its return to the event this fall. The theme park said the haunted house will be free of some scares, as the lights will be on during the walk-through.

If guests are looking for a more cheery experience, they will have the chance to get a picture with the big guy in red, Santa Claus. The meet-and-greet will be taking place in the Pass Member Lounge in Serengeti Overlook.

The “Scary and Merry” experience will take place one day only, from 12 p.m. through 4 p.m.

Click here to learn more about the event.

Use the form below to sign up for the ClickOrlando.com In the Loop: Theme Park Scoops newsletter, sent every Friday morning.

Copyright 2023 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

Landon joined News 6 in 2017. He grew up in Southern Illinois and graduated from Southern Illinois University with a bachelors degree in TV and digital media. When he is not at work you can catch him at one of Orlando's theme parks or the beach. Before working at News 6 he worked for stations in Miami and Fort Myers.

email