Kennedy Space Center to offer discount tickets to Brevard residents

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex will offer special discount ticket prices for Brevard County residents from Oct. 21 to Nov. 3.

During the two-week Salute to Brevard celebration, residents can purchase tickets for only $19 for adults and $14 for children ages 3 to 11, according to the visitor complex's press release. Normally, tickets cost $57 for adults and $47 for children, News 6 partner Florida Today reported.

"The visitor complex shows appreciation for Brevard County residents by offering this 67 percent discounts on admission for up to six people," according to the release.

"Guests are encouraged to bring canned goods and non-perishable food items, baby formula and food and hygiene products, which will be donated to Brevard County Sharing Centers."

To get this discount, guests must show proof of residency by providing a driver's license or utility bill at the ticket booth.

"Tickets must be purchased at the visitor complex on the date of entry and only the purchaser needs to be a Brevard County resident," according to the release.

The ticket provides full admission into the park, which includes access to the Apollo/Saturn V Center, the Rocket Garden and the Atlantis facility.

"Salute to Brevard was created in 1999 to thank the people of Brevard County for their continued support of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex," according to the release.

