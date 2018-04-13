Report: Crossroads at Disney could be leveled for I-4 construction

A popular shopping center near Disney could soon be sold and torn down to make way for an Interstate 4 expansion project.

According to GrowthSpotter, the Florida Department of Transportation has made a $145 million offer for the Crossroads, which opened in 1988.

If the deal goes through, the 29-acre property is scheduled to be demolished by the end of 2019.

In its place would be a redesigned interchange between I-4 and State Road 535.

Over its 30-year history, the Crossroads has seen a number of tenants come and go, but has steadily remained a dining and shopping destination for tourists.

Currently, the shopping center is anchored by Central Florida's last Gooding's Supermarket and is surrounded by nearly two dozen restaurants. It's also home to Pirate's Bay Adventure Golf.

Janet Haskell, who visited the shopping center Friday, was disappointed to hear the news.

"This was the only place we could find anything. So, that would be a real shame if these were gone," she said.

FDOT has not commented about the offer or negotiations, but several tenants at the Crossroads told News 6 they were given until next year to relocate.

"Locals would be, I'm sure they'd be devastated," Haskell said. "All those jobs would be gone. What's going to happen to them?"

There are few businesses in the shopping center that are locally owned. Those owners said they are not commenting while the sale of the property is pending.

The exact plans for the interstate expansion have not been released.

If the sale goes through, tenants at the Crossroads could be eligible for relocation assistance from FDOT.

Copyright 2018 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.