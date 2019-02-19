10 hospitalized in Lynx bus crash in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Ten people were hospitalized Tuesday morning in Orange County in a crash involving a Lynx bus, officials said.

The crash was reported at 7:30 a.m. at Silver Star and Hiawassee roads.

Orange County Fire Rescue tweeted that 16 people were checked out and 10 of them were taken to area hospitals. No one was seriously injured, according to officials.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the driver of an SUV made an improper right turn and cut off the Lynx bus.

No other details have been released.

7:28 a.m. traffic #crash Silver Star/Hiawassee roads. @lynxbusorlando vs two passenger vehicles. 16 people being checked out by #OCFRD, 10 confirmed to be transported to area hospitals, no serious injuries at this time. @FHPOrlando on scene. #BREAKING — OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 19, 2019

