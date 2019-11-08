2 thrown from motorcycle, killed during Florida crash

LAKELAND, Fla. - A man and a woman were killed in a motorcycle crash in Florida, officials said.

The Ledger reports that Phillip Mouser, 24, and his passenger, Tayler Rozelle, 22, died Sunday night at the scene of the Lakeland crash.

Police said Mouser and Rozelle were traveling through an intersection when a car made a left turn in front of them. The motorcycle hit the car, throwing the riders, according to police.

No injuries were reported to the car's driver.

The crash remains under investigation.



