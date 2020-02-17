Train crash in Kissimmee causes delays during morning commute

KISSIMMEE, Fla. – A train crash in Kissimmee is causing delays for morning commuters, according to police.

Kissimmee police said a freight train slammed into a vehicle that was on the tracks at Penfield Street and Clyde Avenue Monday morning.

According to police, two employees that were on the train at the time of the crash were not injured.

The driver of the vehicle was taken to Osceola Regional Medical Center in stable condition, police said.

Officers tell me the car was dragged by the train at least a block. Finally stopping here near the corner of S. Beaumont ave and Patrick St. One man taken to the hospital undergoing surgery @news6wkmg pic.twitter.com/tM6uarxuVO — Justin Campbell (@JCampbellNews6) February 17, 2020

Police have not said why the vehicle was stopped on the tracks.

Officials said no trains or SunRail services will be able to travel through the area while the crash is being investigated.

“Two northbound SunRail trains that originate in Poinciana have their morning runs cancelled due to a vehicle that was on the tracks and struck by a freight train early this morning. It occurred just south of the Kissimmee SunRail/Amtrak Station,” Florida Department of Transportation officials said.

FDOT officials said SunRail trains traveling from the north can’t get farther south than the Kissimmee station.

In the meantime, a bus shuttle is being arranged between Poinciana and Kissimmee, officials said. Passengers coming from Poinciana can also choose to drive to Kissimmee to take a northbound train from there, according to FDOT officials.

The crash was slowing traffic at the intersection of Penfield Street and Clyde Avenue. Police said traffic on Beaumont Avenue and the railroad track crossing were also being affected by the crash.

- OSCEOLA/KISSIMMEE TRAFFIC ALERT -

Major issues in the Downtown area pic.twitter.com/pnw674wf91 — Trooper Steve (@TrooperSteve_) February 17, 2020

Police said they estimate the tracks and intersections will be closed for at least three hours.

FDOT officials said commuters can get updated SunRail information via the SunRail app and Twitter.

All northbound trains currently departing out of Kissimmee station due to police assistance near the tracks between Poinciana and Kissimmee stations. A bus bridge is being implemented between these stations. NB Trains P302 & P304 are cancelled. All other trains on time. — SunRail (@RideSunRail) February 17, 2020

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 6 and ClickOrlando.com for updates.