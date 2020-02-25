Fatal crash closes SR 414 in Orange County
Wreck reported near Orange Blossom Trail
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash was reported Tuesday morning on State Road 414 in Orange County, officials said.
The wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. on eastbound S.R. 414, just west of Orange Blossom Trail near Orlando.
Eastbound S.R. 414 is closed in the area.
Details about the crash have not been released.
#SeriousCrash: OCFRD crews, along with heavy rescue squad is on the scene of a serious crash with heavy entrapment on State Road 414 (EB) just West of OBT. @FHPOrlando is on scene. Please use caution in the area.— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) February 25, 2020
