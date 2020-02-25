75ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

75ºF

Traffic

Fatal crash closes SR 414 in Orange County

Wreck reported near Orange Blossom Trail

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Traffic, Fatal Crash, US 414, Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash was reported Tuesday morning on State Road 414 in Orange County, officials said.

The wreck happened around 8:50 a.m. on eastbound S.R. 414, just west of Orange Blossom Trail near Orlando.

Eastbound S.R. 414 is closed in the area.

[TRAFFIC: Check conditions for your commute]

Details about the crash have not been released.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: