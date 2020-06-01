Orange City sergeant hits, kills woman while heading to emergency call, FHP says

ORANGE CITY, Fla. – An Orange City police sergeant heading to an emergency struck and killed a woman who was crossing a Volusia County road, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The fatal crash was reported at 12:45 a.m. Monday near Enterprise Road and Grand Plaza Drive.

Authorities said Sgt. Jordan Herzog, 41, of Orange City, was driving a marked SUV south on Enterprise Road while responding to a call when he hit the 51-year-old Edgewater woman, who was crossing the road from the west to the east. Troopers said she was not in a crosswalk.

The woman, whose name has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene, the FHP said.

Herzog was not injured, officials said.

Orange City police said Herzog was headed to a disturbance involving several people, including someone who was armed with a shotgun. No other details about the incident have been released.

An investigation into the fatal crash is ongoing.

