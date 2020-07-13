Here’s how to properly carry a bike on your car

ORLANDO, Fla. – News 6 traffic safety expert Trooper Steve Montiero answers viewer questions about the rules of the road every week, helping Orlando-area residents become better drivers by being better educated.

With good weather and, of course, a pandemic on our hands, a lot of people have purchased new bicycles for themselves and their family members.

There’s always a tricky way of getting that bicycle around, including the store from which it was purchased.

“I’ve seen a bunch of this lately, so I just want to point out two things that are absolutely required when transporting a bicycle with your vehicle,” Trooper Steve said. “First, whenever transporting anything with your car or truck, it must be properly secured.”

Trooper Steve said that means you need to ensure the bike doesn’t go anywhere if you happen hit a bump or something in the road.

“Secondly, a lot of you may roll your eyes to this, but we have to be able to see that license plate,” he added. “The rear of your vehicle must be seen at all times.”

