Car flies off I-4 in fatal Orange County crash

ORLANDO, Fla. – A car flew off Interstate 4 and landed on Turkey Lake Road late Wednesday during a fatal crash in Orange County, officials said.

The multi-car wreck occurred on I-4 west near Sand Lake Road. The crash blocked I-4 west for hours, but the interstate was later reopened.

Orange County Fire Rescue said one person died in the crash and several others were injured.

“Multiple patients transported to area hospitals with serious injuries. Multiple callers advised a vehicle flew off I-4, landing on Turkey Lake Road,” OCFR tweeted.

The crash remains under investigation.

No other details have been released.