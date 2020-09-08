78ºF

Fatal crash closes Colonial Drive in Winter Garden

2 bikes, trailer spotted at scene

Daniel Dahm, Digital Content Manager

Tags: Orange County, Traffic, Fatal Crash, Winter Garden
WINTER GARDEN, Fla. – A fatal crash has prompted authorities to close Colonial Drive in Winter Garden.

The wreck was reported Tuesday morning in the eastbound lanes of Colonial Drive near South Park Avenue. Eastbound lanes of Colonial are closed in the area.

Details about the crash have not been released, but video from the scene shows two bicycles, one of which was pulling a small trailer, nearby. A car is also pulled over in the area.

