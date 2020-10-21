Woman standing in Brevard County road run over, killed; driver sought

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 39-year-old Cocoa woman who was standing in a road was struck by an SUV before being run over and killed by a car that fled the scene, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash was reported at 10 p.m. Tuesday near Clearlake Road and Atkinson Street near Cocoa.

The FHP said a 36-year-old Cocoa woman was driving the SUV south on Clearlake when she hit the pedestrian, who was standing in the southbound travel lane for an unknown reason.

[TRENDING: Vote for Trump or else | Woman on Delta flight punches attendant over mask | Disneyland blasts state’s guidance over closure]

A white four-door sedan with tinted windows traveling behind the SUV then ran over the woman, troopers said. The car then fled the scene, according to the FHP.

The pedestrian was taken to a hospital, where she died, troopers said.

The driver of the SUV, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured, according to authorities.

Anyone with information about the white car or its driver is asked to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.