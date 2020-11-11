SunRail suspends services due to Eta

ORLANDO, Fla. – SunRail is suspending all services due to Tropical Storm Eta, which is expected to make landfall in Florida early Thursday.

The official Twitter account for the public train service put out a tweet Wednesday afternoon announcing the suspension of all services on Thursday due to the threat of possible severe weather in the region.

Service will be suspended tomorrow, 11/12, for storm preparations. For service updates please follow us on Facebook/Twitter @RideSunRail, or the SunRail app. For more information, visit https://t.co/lde2WQFQuY. pic.twitter.com/Kbg3Tov0h5 — SunRail (@RideSunRail) November 11, 2020

Computer models show Eta making landfall Thursday north of Tampa and tracking across the state, near Jacksonville. Several Central Florida counties are under tropical storm warnings and watches.

Eta is expected to bring tropical downpours, gusty winds and the threat of tornadoes to Central Florida Wednesday night into Thursday.

School and COVID-19 testing site closures have also been announced in some Central Florida counties.

SunRail officials said in the tweet that normal operations will resume Friday if weather permits.

