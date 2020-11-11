TIMELINE: Here’s when you can expect to feel Eta’s impacts

All eyes are on Eta as Floridians brace for the storm’s second landfall in the Sunshine State.

Eta has already dumped water on much of Florida as the storm has hovered near the state for days, even making landfall earlier this week in the Florida Keys.

COVID-19 testing sites have been forced to close in South Florida due to flooding and in Central Florida, multiple road closures are in place in Volusia County due to water on the roadways.

Computer models show Eta making landfall as a tropical storm early Thursday north of Tampa and tracking across the state, south of Jacksonville.

But even before then, Central Floridians can expect to feel Eta’s impact in the form of strong winds and heavy rains, and even the threat of tornadoes as early as dinnertime on Wednesday.

What to expect where you live, and when

According to the graphic below, built by News 6 meteorologist Jonathan Kegges, parts of Central Florida can expect rain and the possibility of spin-up tornadoes from 6 p.m. Wednesday through 5 a.m. Thursday. Winds will also pick up at 10 p.m. and will linger through Thursday afternoon. Rain is also expected to linger through Thursday afternoon but the threat of tornadoes could expire early Thursday.

Several Central Florida counties are already under tropical storm warnings and watches.

Lake, Marion and Sumter counties are under a tropical storm warning and can expect 2-4 inches of rain over the next couple of days, with winds gusting to 45-55 mph. Residents should also be prepared for tropical downpours and possible spin-up tornadoes.

Western portions of Central Florida. (WMKG)

A tropical storm warning means that tropical storm conditions are expected somewhere within the warning area within 24 hours.

ETA LANDFALL: Likely near Marion county by noon tomorrow. Tropical storm force winds begin by 4AM Thursday.

Interior portions of Central Florida should also be prepared for tropical downpours and gusty winds Wednesday into Thursday, as well as the possibility of a spin-up tornado.

Eta's impact on interior portions of Central Florida. (WKMG)

Counties along Central Florida’s east coast can also expect gusty winds and 1 to 3 inches of rainfall Wednesday through Thursday, in addition to the possibility of beach erosion and coastal flooding. High seas will also be a concern, according to News 6 meteorologist Troy Bridges.

Eta's impacts on coastal counties. (WKMG)

After making landfall, Eta is expected to move northeastward into the western Atlantic late Thursday or early Friday, according to the National Hurricane Center.

“The good news is that it will move in and out fairly quickly,” Bridges said. “We’ll see the impacts Thursday, all day, but then things are much better.”

