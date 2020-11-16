Deltona woman, 73, dies after being struck by SUV

DELTONA, Fla. – A 73-year-old Deltona woman died Sunday night, a day after she was struck by an SUV in a crosswalk, deputies said.

The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said Mary Green was walking east across Saxon Boulevard at 7:35 p.m. Saturday when she was struck by the SUV, which was turning left from Normandy Boulevard.

Green was airlifted to Central Florida Regional Hospital in Sanford, where she later died.

Sheriff’s detectives said the intersection was dimly lit and Green was wearing dark clothing.

An investigation is ongoing.