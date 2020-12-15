Crews investigate rollover crash on Flagler Beach

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – Flagler Beach Fire Rescue crews are by the shore working to remove a damaged SUV that ended up on its side and on the sand Tuesday.

Firefighters were investigating the single-vehicle rollover crash at South 22nd Street.

“Remarkably the driver of this vehicle was not injured,” Flagler Beach police posted on social media.

The SUV struck the center median and when the driver over-corrected, the vehicle was launched over the sea dunes onto the beach, according to police.

“Luckily there wasn’t anyone walking on the beach when the crash occurred,” police said.

The crash shut down A1A northbound. Authorities are detouring traffic and asking drivers to avoid the area with hopes of getting traffic flowing again Tuesday evening.