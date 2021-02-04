Man killed in crash at Hunters Creek apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was killed Thursday morning in a crash at an Orange County apartment complex, the Florida Highway Patrol said.
The FHP said the fatal wreck occurred at 6:50 a.m. at the Colonial Grand at Heather Glen apartments off Heather Moss Drive in Hunters Creek, south of Orlando.
Troopers said the crash involved three vehicles and a pedestrian.
The man was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
No other details have been released.
