Man killed in crash at Hunters Creek apartment complex

A fatal crash is under investigation in Orange County.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was killed Thursday morning in a crash at an Orange County apartment complex, the Florida Highway Patrol said.

The FHP said the fatal wreck occurred at 6:50 a.m. at the Colonial Grand at Heather Glen apartments off Heather Moss Drive in Hunters Creek, south of Orlando.

Troopers said the crash involved three vehicles and a pedestrian.

The man was taken to Osceola Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No other details have been released.