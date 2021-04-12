Breaking down the rules for when your headlights should be on day or night

This week, a viewer asks, “Can you tell me once and for all what the actual rules are for when do you have your headlights on?”

Alright, let’s explain this plain and simple. You are required to have your vehicle headlights on during rain, smoke or fog. Something to keep in mind is when encountering one of those weather situations is it doesn’t matter what time of day that these occur. Your headlights need to be on whether it’s 1:00 p.m. or 1:00 a.m., anytime you find yourself in rain, smoke or fog.

The other hours to when you should have your lights on are fairly self-explanatory. Florida law requires you to have your headlights on after sunset until sunrise. The law also details the twilight hour. The hour before the sun completely going down and that hour after the sun has risen. Remember having your headlights on sometimes is not necessarily for you but for other drivers to be able to see you.

I happen to despise automatic lights or bright LED driving lights on vehicles because of the confusion it could cause. Not all automatic lights on vehicles will turn on your rear tail lights. So manually turning your lights on eliminates this problem. Also there are several makes and models of vehicles that your normal daytime driving headlights are so bright that when the sun begins to go down you could believe that your headlights are on.

Simply put, always make sure to manually turn your lights on eliminates any of this confusion.

