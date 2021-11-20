Orlando man, 54, fatally struck while crossing road in Pine Castle, officials say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man died Friday night when he was struck by a car as he crossed a road in Pine Castle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the car, driven by a 76-year-old Orlando man, struck the 54-year-old victim as he attempted to cross Winegard Road near Jordan Avenue at 8:25 p.m.

[TRENDING: Blast of cold set to arrive in Central Florida just before Thanksgiving | How Florida’s special session impacts you | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

The 54-year-old man was taken to Orlando Health where he was later pronounced dead, troopers said.

Ad

The fatal crash is still under investigation, according to the FHP.