Orlando man, 54, fatally struck while crossing road in Pine Castle, officials say

Investigation underway on Winegard Road near Jordan Avenue

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Orlando man died Friday night when he was struck by a car as he crossed a road in Pine Castle, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the car, driven by a 76-year-old Orlando man, struck the 54-year-old victim as he attempted to cross Winegard Road near Jordan Avenue at 8:25 p.m.

The 54-year-old man was taken to Orlando Health where he was later pronounced dead, troopers said.

The fatal crash is still under investigation, according to the FHP.

