Woman killed in fiery crash with tree, Titusville police say

Driver lost control of vehicle, according to news release

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A woman was killed early Saturday morning in a fiery crash in Titusville, police said.

The crash occurred around 2:30 a.m. on Park Lane when the woman lost control of her car and struck a tree, according to a news release.

Flames engulfed the car, and the woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The fatal crash remains under investigation and Titusville police said further details will be released upon its conclusion.

