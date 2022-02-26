25-year-old man struck, killed in Orlando attempting to cross I-4 lanes, police say

A temporary blockade on I-4 westbound near the I-4/State Road 408 interchange, seen on traffic cameras the morning of Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022.

ORLANDO, Fla. – A man was struck and killed in Orlando while attempting to cross westbound lanes of I-4 on foot early Saturday morning, according to the Orlando Police Department.

The fatal crash was reported at 2:30 a.m. and led to the closure of all westbound lanes on I-4 at its interchange with State Road 408, police said. The lanes have since been reopened.

[TRENDING: I-4 Express lanes now open: Here’s everything you need to know | Drunk man shocked, tackled after attacking woman, children at Orlando International Airport, police say | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

The man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, and an investigation is ongoing, according to police.

No other details were released at the time of this report.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: Based on the information News 6 has been provided, the map below represents the general area of the crash and not necessarily its exact location.