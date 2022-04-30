84º

Motorcyclist killed in crash with van in Osceola County, FHP says

Crash occurred on Michigan Avenue near Mill Run Boulevard

Brandon Hogan, Digital Editor

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A 37-year-old Kissimmee man driving a motorcycle was killed Saturday morning in a crash with a van in Osceola County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash happened at 10:20 a.m. on Michigan Avenue as the van — driven southbound by a 38-year-old Kissimmee man — attempted to make a left turn onto Mill Run Boulevard in the motorcyclist’s direct, northbound path, troopers said.

The front of the motorcycle struck the right side of the van, and the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene, according to a crash report.

Troopers said the man was wearing a helmet, and that the driver of the van suffered no injuries.

The crash is still being investigated, the report said.

