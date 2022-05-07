Fatal crash blocks Interstate 95 southbound lanes near Edgewater, troopers say

(Copyright 2022 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.)

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A fatal crash on Interstate 95 Saturday morning blocked southbound lanes near Edgewater, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers were dispatched at 6:46 a.m. to the crash, located at at mile marker 243 (near State Road 442), records show.

[TRENDING: ‘Breaking Bad’ stars to cook up cocktails at Orlando bar | Installation underway of wrong-way detection system on new I-4 Express lanes | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]

Ad

Cameras aimed at the scene showed no other traffic using the section of road.

No other details have been shared.

This is a developing story. Check back with News 6 for the latest updates.

Note: The map below depicts the general area of the crash and not its exact location.